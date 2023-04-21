Groceries given to more than 100 people in Mobile Friday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A food distribution event happened Friday morning at the VIA Health Center.

On the third Friday of every month, people line up to receive groceries. Each month it’s something different, but it always includes meat and vegetables.

People are able to RSVP to guarantee their meals and they feed about 125 people a month thanks to the funds given by the United Way and representatives in districts 1 and 2.

And it’s something that the people here take pride in doing.

“It’s not just our members. It’s also people in the district. We have people in Saraland and Citronelle. They come from all over to get food. And especially now in this economy. People need groceries. They need food. This is a very important service,” Marilyn Taylor said.

They hope to start feeding more people soon and are asking for donations in order to do so.

