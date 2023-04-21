MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

Bullying in children and adolescents is a significant problem worldwide. The Mobile County Coalition Against Bullying was formed in 2010, by a group of concerned individuals in Mobile who took notice of this issue. They came together through Children’s Policy Council. These agencies discuss the problems of bullying and how to curtail the unnecessary and unacceptable situations related to bullying among the community’s youth. The Coalition has taken positive steps to bring awareness throughout the community. The coalition has grown from 2010 to 2023 currently with nine partnering agencies. The Coalition Against Bullying also host a Bullying Prevention Week in the month of October.

Mobile County Coalition Against Bullying: “Walk a Mile to Prevent Bullying”

Date: May 6, 2023

Time: 10:00AM-2:00PM

Location: Medal of Honor Park

Scholarship Award, Resource Fair, Raffle Drawings, DJ ELove, Food Trucks, and Fun & Games

Facebook: Mobile County Coalition Against Bullying

Instagram: mobilecountycab

