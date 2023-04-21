Advertise With Us
Mobile man accused in bus station assault

Briley Black
Briley Black(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man for an alleged assault at the Greyhound Bus Station that left another man with serious injuries, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the bus station, 2545 Government Blvd., just before 12:30 a.m. Friday regarding an assault. The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Briley Black of Mobile, reportedly hit another man with a blunt object, seriously injuring him, authorities said.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police said they found Black in a nearby area.

He faces a charge of first-degree elder abuse and neglect, according to jail records. His bond hearing is scheduled for Monday.

