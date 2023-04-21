Mobile’s largest cannabis event in Bienville Square

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s largest cannabis event attracted big crowds downtown Thursday.

With food, live music, giveaways, and more, the goal of the event is to educate people on the benefits cannabis.

“I like how friendly everybody has been,” said Astrid Milam, attendee. “This is a very good event.”

Bienville square packed with people of all ages, learning more about cannabis.

“Alabama medical marijuana is a thing, and hemp has been a huge part of the new natural health craze,” said Jennifer Boozer, owner of Cannabama. “We just want to show people that there is nothing wrong with using cannabis as medicine. We’re not out here being degenerate. We’re not hurting anyone. We are being safe and teaching people what it is and isn’t.”

Sisters Astrid Milam and Ashley Reeser made their first trip to ‘420 Bienville Square.’ They have their own tent promoting their family-operated business called ‘Tie-dye & Crystal Hippy Shop.’

They sell shirts, bracelets, gemstones, and crystals and said the turnout has been incredible.

“Oh yeah, this is a blast, this is fun,” said Milam and Reeser. “Yeah, I’m having a great time. I’m coming back.”

They hope cannabis use can be normalized.

“It doesn’t hurt anything for people to have cannabis,” said Reeser. “It’s super helpful for people with anxiety and stress, ways for people to cope other than having to use prescription medications.”

The event is already in the books for next year.

