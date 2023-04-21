Advertise With Us
Mojo Chicken with Las Floriditas

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Eastern Shore Art Center is hosting its annual White Linen Night - A Night in Havana, Cuba - to raise funds to support programming at the art center and build community relationships. Event tickets are limited and provide access to an art auction, live music, a variety of catered food from local restaurants and an open bar serving beer, wine and a specialty cocktail. Tickets can be purchased on the event website.

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Learn more: https://event.gives/wln2023

Attire: White linen or similar attire

Address: 401 Oak Ave., Fairhope, AL 36532

Mojo Chicken with Black beans and rice and mojo onions.

STEPS:

1) Cook black beans and rice and set aside- keep warm

2) Heat Pan and melt butter, add julienne onions and sauté for 2 minutes. Cover with Mojo and simmer until onions are soften

3) In another pan, heat butter on medium high heat and sear marinated chicken breast. Cook chicken for 3 minutes per side or until internal temperature is 165* or greater. Once chicken is cooked, deglaze the pan with mojo ¼ cup of mojo seasoning.

4) Place white rice on plate and top with Black Beans. Shingle chicken on top of black beans and top with mojo onions. Garnish with fresh cilantro and lime wedges

Las Floriditas:

Las Floriditas is Downtown Mobile’s first and only authentic prohibition-era speakeasy designed to pay tribute to the birthplace of the daiquiri, El Floridita in Havana, Cuba. Bob Baumhower worked on this concept over 12 years before opening in 2020. Once inside the concealed bar, guests are greeted by a long-forgotten era of refinement only found in the days of Ernest Hemingway. Las Floriditas offers a Cuban-inspired menu featuring cocktails, tapas, sandwiches, desserts, coffee, and more.

To find the password to gain entry into Las Floriditas, guests must like Las Floriditas on Facebook or follow on Instagram or Twitter. The daily password is posted at 12:00pm Thursday-Saturday. (hint: bold italics) Appropriate attire is required. No password, No entry! Las Floriditas is an Aloha Hospitality Concept.

Football consumed the first chapter of Bob Baumhower’s career (University of Alabama and Miami Dolphins) before turning foodie with a 14-restaurant family known as Aloha Hospitality. Baumhower launched Aloha Hospitality in 1981, and today, includes nine Baumhower’s Victory Grille locations, three Wingfingers locations, Dauphin’s, and a Cuban-themed speakeasy – Las Floriditas – located in the Trustmark Building’s historic bank vault basement.

107 St Francis St. Mobile AL Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 4-10, Friday-Saturday 4-12

