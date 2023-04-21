Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

North Alabama Drug Task Force agents recover 2,000 fentanyl pills, woman arrested

A 35-year-old woman was arrested by agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force for allegedly...
A 35-year-old woman was arrested by agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force for allegedly trafficking fentanyl.(Huntsville Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested by agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force for allegedly trafficking fentanyl.

Erica Croom, 35, was arrested on April 13 after agents seized 2,000 fentanyl pills. According to a Facebook post by the Huntsville Police Department, Croom is suspected of distributing thousands of fentanyl-pressed pills across North Alabama over the past several months.

According to a spokesperson for the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center, Croom was not an employee at the time of the incident. Croom was an employee at the detention center for less than two weeks.

Agents are expected to make more arrests in relation to this investigation.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard
Chickasaw woman speaks out after mistaken identity
Chickasaw woman describes terror over SWAT team raid – but sheriff says it was bounty hunters

Latest News

Briley Black
Mobile man accused in bus station assault
Deputies say they spoke to Dowling, and a K-9 deployed on scene allegedly alerted them to the...
Seemingly abandoned vehicle found, ends in meth arrest
At its last take back day in October, the DEA collected close to 324 tons of unwanted drugs.
Drug Take Back Day provides a safe way to get rid of unused or unwanted medications.
Troopers report the pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and cited for failure to...
Pedestrian injured after crash
Sky Views: Cruisin’ The Coast 2020
Cruisin’ The Coast chosen as nation’s best car show