Pepsi SoundStage: Working Hour
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Working Hour performs “Virginia is for Lovers.”
You can see Working Hour at Soul Kitchen, Fri May 5, 2023 8:30 pm CDT (Doors: 7:30 pm ).
Doors open at 730 and show time at 830.Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 day of show (if available). Get adv tickets at www.soulkitchenmobile.com or by calling 866.777.8932.This is an 18+ show. Anyone under 21 pays $5 surcharge at the door.
