Perspectives: Mobile Area Interfaith Conference
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - How do you influence a community to want equal access to social justice for all of its citizens? One local organization, the Mobile Area Interfaith Conference, has made social justice its mission for more than four decades. Eric Reynolds speaks with them about their success and the well-known programs they’ve been instrumental in founding over the years.
