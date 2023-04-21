Advertise With Us
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Mobile Area Interfaith Conference

By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on Perspectives, how do you influence a community to want equal access to social justice for all of its citizens? One local organization, The Mobile Area Interfaith Conference, has made social justice its mission for more than 4 decasdes. Eric speaks with them about their success and the well-known programs they’ve been instrumental in founding over the years.

