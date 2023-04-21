Prodisee Pantry celebrates 20 years of feeding Baldwin County’s hungry

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort reached a milestone this year. It’s now been fighting hunger in Baldwin County for 20 years. Prodisee held its Fill the Plate luncheon Thursday, April 20, 2023 celebrating where the organization’s come from and spreading the message of hunger and its impacts.

Thursday was a special occasion as Prodisee stakeholders of various levels and backgrounds broke bread together to renew their commitment to help the hungry of Baldwin County. The number of families who’ve been helped since 2003 is staggering.

“You look back and it’s humbling,” said Prodisee Pantry executive director, Deann Servos. “We’ve had over two hundred thousand family visits in twenty years. That means five hundred thousand individuals have eaten food that Prodisee Pantry volunteers packaged and distributed.”

The Fill the Plate fund drive is critical to the success of the non-profit. Guests were asked to take a green plate with them to gather support in the community.

A focus for Prodisee Pantry this year is to spread the message of hunger awareness to young people. Over lunch, supporters watched videos of area school children, giving their perspective on the impact hunger has. Some even put it to verse. Those who’ve been with Prodisee from its inception are proud to see the youth involvement.

“We do see a lot of kids come with parents sometimes. They come with school groups. We’re hoping to instill this volunteer spirit in the two or three generations,” said Prodisee Pantry volunteer of 20 years, Mary Lou McNair.

Prodisee Pantry fills more than just the stomachs of the hungry each week. It partners with several agencies who interview families and determine what other needs they may have. The network of community volunteers is crucial, but Prodisee Pantry couldn’t offer all these services without additional partnerships and support of corporate sponsors.

“Even during COVID when we weren’t able to have this luncheon, we still donated and still participated because we knew the need was even stronger, so it’s been great to see this program grow,” said vice president of marketing for Pen Air Credit Union, Pam Hatt. “It’s been great to see the impact this program has, and we couldn’t be happier to be a proud partner of this organization.”

Prodisee Pantry had more than 9,700 family visits last year to which volunteers distributed 595 tons of groceries. If you want to help the cause, visit Prodisee Pantry’s online donation page.

