Rain, storm chances return for Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a warm day yesterday, we’ll see highs today reaching 80 degrees with clouds increasing. Rain/storm chances return and thankfully severe weather possibilities stay very low but we’ll keep an eye on the radar during the day. The rain chances begin at midday and into the afternoon and then we go dry during the evening hours. A 2nd chance for rain/storms comes late tonight ahead of a front. The front will make things feel pleasant for the weekend with the sky clearing Saturday morning and you can expect dry weather through Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s starting Saturday and morning temps will be in the mid to upper 50s. Big rain/storm threats look to move in next week with the biggest chance arriving on Tuesday and Wednesday.

