Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Residents outraged after sewage overflow spills into apartment complex and Dog River

Four million gallons of wastewater have spilled over into Dog River.
Residents outraged after sewage overflow spills into apartment complex and Dog River
Residents outraged after sewage overflow spills into apartment complex and Dog River(WALA)
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MAWSS contractors were out again Friday morning as a sewage overflow near an apartment complex continues.

All week long residents in Brookley Gardens have been dealing with the smelly problem.

Four million gallons of wastewater have spilled over into Dog River.

Officials with MAWSS responded to a wastewater leak from a sewer main force caused by a third party employed by MAWSS on Monday.

Quinten Hoyle and Alexis Hartwright both live at Brookley Gardens. They say this issue has driven them from their homes.

MAWSS officials said Friday they expect the leak to be fixed by today, but it may be a little while longer to have the entire problem fixed.

Hoyle says they won’t be coming home until it’s fixed.

“Everybody who lives in that area has been like bleaching and mopping their apartment cleaning and leaving our shoes outside cleaning our shoes. It’s bad. Most of us haven’t even been home because of how bad the smell is,” Hoyle said.

Hartwright says she’s concerned if the water is safe.

“We’re not even sure if like our water is good because of like the situation. So everybody’s just been like water from bottles not drinking or like cooking with the water either just in case,” Hartwright said.

Crews have been sanitizing and cleaning up the sewage wastewater every day.

Hoyle says it’s affecting his health.

“When everything had happened I was sick not feeling good every morning not having a good time. It was just really bad. And we went and stayed the night with my sister. Woke up the next morning I felt fine and then came back home right back at it again. I can clearly tell where it’s coming from,” Hoyle said.

Officials with MAWSS want to make it clear there is no issue with the drinking water in the area.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard
Chickasaw woman speaks out after mistaken identity
Chickasaw woman describes terror over SWAT team raid – but sheriff says it was bounty hunters

Latest News

Helping Hands update: Camden Pancner can now walk
Helping Hands update: Camden Pancner can now walk
Gator spotted on east end of Dauphin Island
Gator spotted on east end of Dauphin Island
Sewage overflow continues in Brookley Gardens
Sewage overflow continues in Brookley Gardens
Drug Take Back Day provides a safe way to get rid of unused or unwanted medications
Drug Take Back Day provides a safe way to get rid of unused or unwanted medications
Portion of Ann Street to close Monday
Portion of Ann Street to close Monday