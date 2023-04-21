Residents outraged after sewage overflow spills into apartment complex and Dog River

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MAWSS contractors were out again Friday morning as a sewage overflow near an apartment complex continues.

All week long residents in Brookley Gardens have been dealing with the smelly problem.

Four million gallons of wastewater have spilled over into Dog River.

Officials with MAWSS responded to a wastewater leak from a sewer main force caused by a third party employed by MAWSS on Monday.

Quinten Hoyle and Alexis Hartwright both live at Brookley Gardens. They say this issue has driven them from their homes.

MAWSS officials said Friday they expect the leak to be fixed by today, but it may be a little while longer to have the entire problem fixed.

Hoyle says they won’t be coming home until it’s fixed.

“Everybody who lives in that area has been like bleaching and mopping their apartment cleaning and leaving our shoes outside cleaning our shoes. It’s bad. Most of us haven’t even been home because of how bad the smell is,” Hoyle said.

Hartwright says she’s concerned if the water is safe.

“We’re not even sure if like our water is good because of like the situation. So everybody’s just been like water from bottles not drinking or like cooking with the water either just in case,” Hartwright said.

Crews have been sanitizing and cleaning up the sewage wastewater every day.

Hoyle says it’s affecting his health.

“When everything had happened I was sick not feeling good every morning not having a good time. It was just really bad. And we went and stayed the night with my sister. Woke up the next morning I felt fine and then came back home right back at it again. I can clearly tell where it’s coming from,” Hoyle said.

Officials with MAWSS want to make it clear there is no issue with the drinking water in the area.

