Seemingly abandoned vehicle found, ends in meth arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County deputies made an arrest on Thursday after finding meth in a seemingly abandoned vehicle.

Around 8:30 p.m., officials spotted a vehicle parked around Highway 2 and Neals Landing. When JCSO got closer to the car, they saw a person, identified as Charlie Dowling, quickly stand up from the ground and get into the driver’s seat.

Deputies say they spoke to Dowling, and a K-9 deployed on scene allegedly alerted them to the presence of narcotics inside the car.

Meth was reportedly located under a red solo cup on the tailgate of the truck, along with a straw.

Dowling was arrested on charges of meth possession and drug paraphernalia.

