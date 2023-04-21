Advertise With Us
Sewer leak spills four million gallons of wastewater near DIP

Many residents nearby aren’t happy.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - UPDATE: MAWSS sent an update Thursday night regarding the sewer leak on Neshota Drive.

“Update-contractor-caused force main leak at 1601 Neshota Dr. has released four million gallons of wastewater into a tributary to Dog River. The force main leak has been significantly reduced. A MAWSS contractor is working to stop the leak.” -MAWSS

ORIGINAL STORY:

A sewage overflow in Mobile is still ongoing as of Thursday night, and many residents nearby aren’t happy.

The wastewater spilled over into an apartment complex on Neshota Drive near Dauphin Island Parkway.

According to a release from MAWSS, it was a third party employed that caused the leak.

The statement reads in part:

MAWSS contractors were out Thursday afternoon to stop the leak that has been going on all week.

Over 2.5 million gallons have leaked into Dog River since Monday.

The Mobile County Health Department is warning anyone who goes into the river to use caution.

Officials say they should have an update soon on the progress of the leak.

