MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The MPD Victim Services Unit is hosting a “Victims of Crime Awareness Walk” in observance of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (April 23-29, 2023). The walk is in support of victims and survivors who have been affected by crime and those who serve them in the community. The theme is “Survivor Voices. Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.”

The Victims of Crime Awareness Walk takes place Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. It starts in the back of police headquarters and ends at Public Safety Memorial Park. A program will be held at the park with a few people to speak including the police chief.

The MPD Victim Services Unit was established three years ago to help victims of crime in the city of Mobile.

