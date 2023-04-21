‘Win the Day’ run and fundraiser for Connor Crist and Prader-Willi Syndrome research

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Cory Crist joined us on Studio10 to tell us about his upcoming “Win the Day” run. Cory and his wife Ashley have a son, Connor, who was born with a rare genetic disorder called Prader-Willi Syndrome. The “Win the Day” run event is a fundraiser for Connor’s treatment.

Crist says, “Every bit of it goes to Connor’s doctor, Dr. Jennifer Miller, in Gainesville for her research. She is on the verge of a drug that will cure the life threatening aspects of Prader-Willi Syndrome, but funds are needed. Other families in the PWS network have been franticly trying to raise money to save our kids’ lives. It will not only improve the length of Connor’s life, but also his quality of life. As I am writing you now, we have raised close to $5000 dollars in donation. This is a lot, but more is needed.”

The Win the Day run event is set for April 28th on the track campus at Mary G. Montgomery High School. The event will begin that day at 7am. Cory Crist and his co-worker Alex White will run one mile at the top of every hour for 24 hours (24 miles total).

If you would like more information or want to know how you can help support this effort, email cjcrist1313@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.