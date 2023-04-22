ALEA may have defied state law by identifying 2 Dadeville suspects

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Despite an Alabama law that prohibits law enforcement from identifying 16- and 17 year-olds charged with a crime, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency named two teen brothers arrested in the Dadeville mass shooting.

On Wednesday, April 19, ALEA identified 17-year-old Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough as two of the defendants in the crime. ALEA named the brothers at a press conference and in a press release. ALEA also provided the media with the brothers’ mugshots.

In 2021, a law was passed prohibiting law enforcement from identifying 16- and 17-year-olds, even if they’re charged as adults, until they’ve been convicted. There are some exceptions, but a judge’s order is required to release the names.

FOX10 News reached out to ALEA for comment, but the agency has not responded. We also reached out to the Tallapoosa County District Attorney’s Office and asked if a judge signed off on the names being released, but prosecutors haven’t responded either.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office did respond to our questions but were unable to comment on if ALEA violated the state law.

Violating the law is a Class A misdemeanor. Since the law was enacted, a number of 16- and 17-year-olds have been charged as adults with serious crimes in Mobile, including capital murder, but police have abided by the law and not named the suspects.

FOX10 News checked online court records for the McCullough brothers, but the records are labeled as “confidential”, which aligns with the state law. We also reached out to the Governor’s Office for comment but were referred to ALEA.

Six people have been arrested for the mass shooting, including a 15-year-old who was not identified by law enforcement. Four people were killed in the shooting and dozens were injured.

