Expect garbage pickup delays in Prichard this weekend, according to PPW

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard residents can expect delays in garbage pickups.

The public works department telling FOX10 News some of their service trucks have mechanical issues, and it’s causing frustrations for many.

One homeowner said she has been burning her garbage because it hasn’t been picked up. It’s been a long-time issue.

Other streets had big pileups sitting by the road with bins overflowing.

Prichard Public Works said leave garbage cans at the end of driveways, and they hope to collect them by Sunday.

They also said they have three trucks for the whole city, and only one is in service.

