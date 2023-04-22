Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Expect garbage pickup delays in Prichard this weekend, according to PPW

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard residents can expect delays in garbage pickups.

The public works department telling FOX10 News some of their service trucks have mechanical issues, and it’s causing frustrations for many.

One homeowner said she has been burning her garbage because it hasn’t been picked up. It’s been a long-time issue.

Other streets had big pileups sitting by the road with bins overflowing.

Prichard Public Works said leave garbage cans at the end of driveways, and they hope to collect them by Sunday.

They also said they have three trucks for the whole city, and only one is in service.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard
Chickasaw woman speaks out after mistaken identity
Chickasaw woman describes terror over SWAT team raid – but sheriff says it was bounty hunters

Latest News

Mechanical issues delay Prichard garbage pickup
Mechanical issues delay Prichard garbage pickup
3 arrested in connection with Fairhope copper theft
3 arrested in connection with Fairhope copper theft
Fairhope Police say suspects stole $10,000 worth of copper wire from an electrical substation...
3 suspects arrested in Fairhope for theft of $10K worth of copper wire
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ALEA may have defied state law by identifying 2 Dadeville suspects