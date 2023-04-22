Gov. Reeves signs off on $2M for Pascagoula projects, vetoes other funds

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula is celebrating a big win after Governor Tate Reeves signed off on $2M for city projects.

Friday, Governor Reeves signed House Bill 603 after a partial veto, awarding Pascagoula the funds. The city says the money will be used for upgrades and improvements to the Pascagoula City Hall building, as well as a new police substation in East Pascagoula.

Governor Reeves also vetoed an appropriation from last year in House Bill 1089, which would have given $1 million to Pascagoula for renovating city offices. Governor Reeves vetoed this appropriation in 2022, and it was only included in 2023 to “clarify and correct names and purposes for certain projects funded from disbursements from the 2022 Local Improvements Project Fund,” according to Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman.

“We are extremely appreciative for the amazing work done by Senator Wiggins, Representative Busby, and the rest of our Coastal Mississippi Delegation this Legislative Session,” Silverman said. “In addition, we appreciate Governor Reeves’ support on these great projects that will be taking place in the City of Pascagoula. The City of Pascagoula had significant legislative victories this Session and could not have been accomplished without the hard work of our State elected officials.”

