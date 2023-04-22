Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saturday is national drug take-back day. The day when cities across the country encourage you to get rid of unused or expired prescription drugs anonymously with no questions asked.

“I think it’s great. Especially if you have something in the house and you’ve got kids you don’t want them to have access to,” Susan King said.

The process was simple. Bring those drugs sealed in a clear bag to one of the many locations across the area. And drop them off into the waiting hands of officers and volunteers for them to dispose of.

In Mobile at MPD headquarters, over a dozen boxes had already been filled two hours in.

Susan King dropped off her husband’s medication in Orange Beach. A process that took less than 15 seconds.

“I didn’t want to flush them down the toilet. And I didn’t want to throw them out because God knows why. I just needed them out of the house. There was no reason for them to be in a Ziplock bag in a drawer,” King said.

And that’s exactly why police departments asked you to bring them in. Another reason is to help educate people about what could happen if these drugs end up in the wrong hands.

“We would all love to live in a perfect world where we don’t have drug addiction. But we don’t. So, this is a way with us partnering with other people like the Drug Education Council. But the main thing is to get those drugs out of the house and to provide a safe place for disposal,” Corporal Katrina Frazier with the Mobile Police Department said.

Now that these drugs have been collected, they will be taken to a DEA facility where they will be destroyed without harming the environment.

