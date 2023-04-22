Advertise With Us
Sunny & spring-tastic!

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

The weather is looking great all weekend! Lows will be in the low to mid 50s and highs will be in the upper 70s. It will be a bit breezy for us on Saturday with lighter breezes on Sunday.

Beach weather looks good this weekend, just make sure to lather on the sunscreen! Rip current risk will be in the moderate range Saturday, so do check your local beach flags.

The nice conditions will stay with us as we start the workweek for Monday and Tuesday.

The next system that will bring us rain will move in Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t in a risk zone, but widespread rain is expected.

Have a great weekend!

