3 suspects arrested in Fairhope for theft of $10K worth of copper wire

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say three suspects are caught red handed on the Eastern Shore with thousands of dollars of stolen copper. Fairhope police making the arrests during a traffic stop on April 11th around 2 a.m.

“One of the officers got behind the vehicle just in basic traveling -- there wasn’t anything to make a traffic stop at that point. But then the vehicle started to act suspicious and tried to avoid the officer, which drew attention,” said Lt. Shane Nolte, Fairhope Police.

The officer eventually pulled them over. Two people were inside the pickup truck -- but it’s what was in the bed that really caught the officer’s attention. Not only was there a ton of copper, but there was a third person hiding beneath it. That’s where this investigation really takes off and from the get go -- Lt. Nolte says things just weren’t adding up.

“Obviously you have someone who has a lot of copper -- that obviously it does not belong to them. They can’t give you a good story -- they can’t tell you who they are -- you’re running into problems,” said Lt. Nolte.

“It didn’t take long to identify the suspects. In fact, by the light of day they knew exactly where all that copper came from -- and you might be surprised who it all belongs to.

The two people inside the truck are identified as 30 year old Stephanie Waters and 29-year-old Steven Waters both of Mobile. Both are charged with giving a false name to officers and theft of property first degree. And that guy hiding in the back of the truck -- investigators identify him as Richard Miller -- arrested for a felony warrant out of Mobile County. Miller also has additional charges pending from this incident.

Turns out the copper wire belongs to the City of Fairhope. It was being stored here at an electrical substation off Morphy Avenue and valued at $10,000. We’re told the traffic stop happened not far from the substation -- so officers likely intercepted the trio as they made their getaway.

“They did everything they were supposed to do the right way that night -- being in the right place at the right time, being out doing what you’re supposed to, patrolling, checking the neighborhoods -- checking the surrounding areas -- it helps,” added Lt. Nolte.

Fairhope Police say it was a team effort -- and gave a shoutout to Officer Thomas Repka, Officer Killian Love, Corporal Joshua Cryar, and Sgt. Charles Varnado.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.