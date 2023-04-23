Advertise With Us
Archaeology Day held at Oakleigh House

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a glimpse into the past at Historic Oakleigh House.

Mobile’s oldest historic home held its first archaeology day on Saturday. The Historic Mobile Preservation Society hosted the event, which featured fun activities for the kids -- including a sifting and fossil station. There were even never-before-seen items discovered on the property on display.

“We were just thinking of ways we could get the community involved. And we knew we had some items we could share with people that nobody has ever seen before,” said Historic Oakleigh House Director Taylor Voltz. “So, the University of South Alabama did a dig here in 2006 and some of these items are things they found as part of the dig. They found hundreds of things and we just have a small sample out for people to see today.”

Organizers said they hope to make archaeology day an annual event. The Historic Oakleigh House, 350 Oakleigh Pl., is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

