Austal christens USS Kingsville

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Austal USA celebrated the christening of the future USS Kingsville (LCS 36), its 18th littoral combat ship designed and constructed in the Mobile.

The christening ceremony of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship took place Saturday morning at the company’s Gulf Coast shipyard on the Mobile River.

Ship sponsor Katherine Kline performed the ceremonial bottle break over the bow of the Kingsville. LCS 36 is the first U.S. Navy ship named for Kingsville, Texas. The ship is expected to be delivered in early 2024 and will be home-ported in San Diego.

