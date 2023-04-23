Advertise With Us
‘Ballin’ on Belrose’ raises $150k to help kids and young adults battling cancer

By Lee Peck
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the second year in a row, they were “Ballin’ on Belrose” over in Old Towne Daphne to support the Baller Dream Foundation -- a group that gives major gifts and experiences to kids and young adults battling cancer.

While hundreds came ready to run -- before they could take off -- the Baller Dream Foundation -- making Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune an honorary Baller. Mayor LeJeune just beat stage 3 colon cancer 2 months ago and was surprised with custom purple and gold Jordans!

“He’s a big LSU fan,” said Frank DeBlasi, Baller Dream Foundation founder.

Mayor LeJeune: “Daphne... Daphne today!”

DeBlasi: “So we know you love purple -- so we got you these Jordans!”

Mayor LeJeune: “Thank you!!! Thank you so much!!!”

The mayor also had the honor -- of starting the race -- blowing the air horn! Mayor LeJeune says Daphne is proud to be a part of this event that helps kids and young adults battling cancer.

“You hear about kids and what they’re going through and being a cancer survivor myself and knowing the pain and the nausea and all the different things and emotions they have to go through -- not to mention their families -- for this foundation and what they do in helping these kids just have a bright moment -- really is an amazing thing,” said Mayor LeJeune.

But it’s not just any race -- it’s a climb -- nearly a dozen laps to simulate Mount Everest.

“Lenise: Looking good... Looking good!!!”

And our very own Lenise Ligon -- a proud Baller Board member -- was there cheering on the runners!

“Lenise: Keep going -- keep going -- you’ve got it! Only 10 more times!”

They were running... They were walking... And they were also pacing themselves.

“Runners: This is lap 4. Lee: Lap four. What’s the hardest part? -- This part -- you’re looking at it. When the kids run past me.”

“Lee: What lap are you guys on do you know? -- Young ladies: We have no idea. Lee: What’s the biggest challenge here? -- Ladies: The hills... Uphill. Lee: The hills -- it’s hard? -- Yes sir.”

“Lee: What lap are you guys on? -- Couple: This is our third up. Lee: Hardest part. Is the hardest part going up? -- Couple: It is, it is. You bet. Yes! Lee: Have you guys done this before? -- No -- we just watched last year and so we said we’re going to do it. Lee: And what’s the experience like -- doing it? -- We’re pumped up!”

Ballin on Belrose managed to raise more than $150,000 this year. It’s a huge win for future Ballers and dreams set to come true.

“The community, the philanthropic spirit -- the sense of coming together for all of those battling life-threatening diseases has been absolutely awesome. It’s one of the reasons -- Alabama is one of the fastest growing markets for Baller Dream,” explained DeBlasi.

Here are the Top Finishers:

1st Woman: Shannah Stamm

1st Man: Andrew Russell

1st Girl (kid): Madaline Jenkins

1st Boy (kid): Gray Clark

1st Senior Woman: Shannon Silvernail

1st Senior Man: Greg Bordenkircher

1st Dog: Presley Bordenkircher

