Family and friends of Elmira shooting victim speak out

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been two weeks since 53-year-old Patrick Orr was shot and killed on Elmira Street.

On Saturday, his family and friends laid him to rest before gathering on Elmira Street to remember his life.

“Everybody knew my daddy,” said Orr’s daughter. “I didn’t even know there were so many people that loved my daddy liked that. My daddy is a loved person. He always been the funny type- he’d joke with you, play with you.”

“I’ve been a neighbor and a friend of Patrick Orr for four-and-a-half years. Not only is his family hurting, but everyone on the street-everyone who ever came into contact with Pat has lost something. This world needs 5 million more Patrick Orrs.”

Orr’s loved ones say he worked for the school system for 27 years and was well-known in the community.

“I would like to thank Mr. Orr for being one of the best janitors at Florence-Howard because I had kids who were going there,” said one teacher who worked with Orr. “He cleaned up behind my kids and the kids at Murphy. He was one of the sweetest people you could ever meet.”

“He was my cousin,” said another. “He was a good man- he never harmed anybody. He was sweet and compassionate.”

Police say they found Orr with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Investigators say they arrested 53-year-old Samuel Grace. They say the shooting may have stemmed from an altercation.

Like so many others, Orr’s family is weary of the gun violence narrative.

“I just feel like people need to put the guns down and stop using it as a defense mechanism or anything towards anyone because it’s harming so many lives out here,” said Orr’s niece. “He was just a good man, a funny man.”

“We just have to start talking instead of using aggression,” said one of Orr’s nephews. “Talk, work things out. Like I said, put the guns down.”

“They need to put the guns down and show love and respect,” another added.

Orr’s daughter continues to grieve, and she says she’s pleading with the community for a better future.

“Y’all took my daddy from gun violence,” she said. “I don’t see how much it’s going to take. This right here...it broke me.”

Meanwhile, according to the jail log, Samuel Grace remains in Metro Jail charged with murder on a 200 thousand dollar bond with a five percent cash component.

