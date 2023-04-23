Looking great for Sunday!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Sunday will be fantastic! Lows started in the low to mid 50s and highs will warm up into the upper 70s. By the afternoon, there will be a few more clouds around, but no worries about any rain.

Beach weather looks good for Sunday, just make sure to lather on the sunscreen! Rip current risk will be in the low range, but as always check your local beach flags.

The nice conditions will stay with us as we start the workweek for Monday and Tuesday.

The next system that will bring us rain will move in Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t in a risk zone, but widespread rain is expected. That rain will likely last into Thursday and then wrap up.

Have a great Sunday!

