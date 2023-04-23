Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Looking great for Sunday!

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Sunday will be fantastic! Lows started in the low to mid 50s and highs will warm up into the upper 70s. By the afternoon, there will be a few more clouds around, but no worries about any rain.

Beach weather looks good for Sunday, just make sure to lather on the sunscreen! Rip current risk will be in the low range, but as always check your local beach flags.

The nice conditions will stay with us as we start the workweek for Monday and Tuesday.

The next system that will bring us rain will move in Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t in a risk zone, but widespread rain is expected. That rain will likely last into Thursday and then wrap up.

Have a great Sunday!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck
The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday on Dairy Road.
UPDATE: Victim in Dairy Road shooting has died; Prichard PD investigating

Latest News

Weather Outlook for Sunday April 23, 2023
Weather Outlook for Sunday April 23, 2023
Weather Outlook for Saturday April 23, 2023
Sunny & spring-tastic!
Weather Outlook for Saturday April 23, 2023
Weather Outlook for Saturday April 23, 2023
Today's Outlook for Friday evening, April 21, 2023 from FOX10 News
Expect clearing skies