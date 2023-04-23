Advertise With Us
MCHD offers soil testing for Earth Day

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - People in Mobile County had the opportunity to do something for the environment for Earth Day in Prichard.

Mobile County Health Department’s Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program hosted the eco-community festival at Highpoint Park. With the Earth Day-inspired theme “a healthy environment yields a healthy community,” the event served as a celebration to raise awareness of the need to protect our community for ourselves and future generations.

Senora McCracken, MCHD’s childhood lead poisoning prevention coordinator, said, “Residents are bringing in samples from the yard and the researchers are testing for the presence of lead and other metals.”

Several community resources and educational vendors were at the event. Games and treats for the children were also available.

