MPD investigating shooting off Navco Road

(WPTA)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a shooting off Navco Road at 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said they responded to University Hospital after receiving a report of a 17-year-old who had arrived by personal vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities discovered the shooting took place on Navco Road and are currently investigating, according to officials.

