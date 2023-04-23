MPD investigating shooting off Navco Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a shooting off Navco Road at 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said they responded to University Hospital after receiving a report of a 17-year-old who had arrived by personal vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities discovered the shooting took place on Navco Road and are currently investigating, according to officials.

