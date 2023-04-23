USA hosts oozeball tournament

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 33rd Annual Oozeball Tournament took place Saturday at the University of South Alabama.

Oozeball is volleyball played inside a mud pit and more than 600 people participate every year. This is the biggest philanthropic event for the university that goes toward monetary support for student scholarships at South Alabama.

“We as student ambassadors really tried to make sure that we are doing things for the students, doing things for alumni,” said Jamie Carpenter, public relations chairperson for the USA Southerners. “So, this event is our biggest event for students in genera. So, we try to make sure that we’re, they’re getting the fines and the support that they need…the resources that they need to continue their education and continue their careers outside of just being in college successfully.”

Organizers thanked the sponsors and the USA Southerners for helping put the event together.

