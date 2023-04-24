Advertise With Us
16th Annual Wilmer Hall Pancake Breakfast set for April 29

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 16th Annual Wilmer Hall Pancake Breakfast is scheduled for Saturday, April 29.

Wilmer Hall Children’s Home invites everyone to stop by between 7 – 10 a.m. and enjoy pancakes, live music and much more. South Alabama Jags football players, cheerleaders and the Azalea Trail Maids are expected to make an appearance at this year’s event.

The pancake breakfast and drive-thru event will be held at 3811 Old Shell Road in Mobile. Tickets are $6 per person and can be purchased online at www.wilmerhall.org/donate or through Venmo by making a payment to @wilmerhall and adding ‘pancakes’ in the comments section. Tickets can also be purchased during the event.

All proceeds will benefit Wilmer Hall, a non-profit faith-based organization that serves children and young adults in need through several programs that provide tutoring, on-campus living, and other tools needed to succeed. To learn more about Wilmer Hall, click HERE.

