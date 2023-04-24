Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Baldwin EMC Spring into Action Blood Drive

By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin EMC will once again host our annual Spring Into Action blood drive on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at our headquarters office on Highway 59 in Summerdale.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., representatives from LifeSouth Community Blood Center will be set up at our Summerdale office to accept blood donations. The pints they receive will benefit local medical centers, including Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital and Mobile Infirmary, among many others in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Each pint of blood has the potential to save as many as three lives, including accident victims, those fighting chronic illnesses and patients recovering from surgery.

All blood donors will be entered to win a $100 Visa gift card.

Everyone at least 17 years old, 110 pounds and in generally good health is invited to donate blood. All blood types are needed and first-time donors are welcome.

Spring Into Action Blood Drive

Thursday, April 27, 2023 (8am - 5pm)

Baldwin EMC

19600 HWY. 59

Summerdale, AL

https://www.baldwinemc.com/spring-into-action-blood-drive/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck

Latest News

16th Annual Wilmer Hall Pancake Breakfast set for April 29
16th Annual Wilmer Hall Pancake Breakfast set for April 29
Barrow Fine Furniture: New tools and options on Barrow’s website
Barrow Fine Furniture: New tools and options on Barrow’s website
Pet of the Week: Axl
Pet of the Week: Axl
Eastern Shore Business Expo
Eastern Shore Business Expo