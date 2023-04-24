Baldwin EMC Spring into Action Blood Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin EMC will once again host our annual Spring Into Action blood drive on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at our headquarters office on Highway 59 in Summerdale.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., representatives from LifeSouth Community Blood Center will be set up at our Summerdale office to accept blood donations. The pints they receive will benefit local medical centers, including Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital and Mobile Infirmary, among many others in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Each pint of blood has the potential to save as many as three lives, including accident victims, those fighting chronic illnesses and patients recovering from surgery.

All blood donors will be entered to win a $100 Visa gift card.

Everyone at least 17 years old, 110 pounds and in generally good health is invited to donate blood. All blood types are needed and first-time donors are welcome.

