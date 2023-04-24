Advertise With Us
Barrow Fine Furniture: New tools and options on Barrow’s website

By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shopping for furniture is now easier thanks to some updates on the Barrow Fine Furniture website. Sarah from Barrow’s stopped by our studio to show you some of the easy new options. From a home page that features current sales and deals... to a new cart option that lets you save multiple items for later review. Watch the video and visit barrowfinefurniture.com to see just how easy shopping can be!

