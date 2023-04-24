Barrow Fine Furniture: New tools and options on Barrow’s website

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shopping for furniture is now easier thanks to some updates on the Barrow Fine Furniture website. Sarah from Barrow’s stopped by our studio to show you some of the easy new options. From a home page that features current sales and deals... to a new cart option that lets you save multiple items for later review. Watch the video and visit barrowfinefurniture.com to see just how easy shopping can be!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.