Biloxi man sentenced 20 years for fatal Jackson Co. hit-and-run

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - John David Cole, 49, has been convicted of leaving the scene of an accident that killed one person in the summer of 2020.

During June of 2020, Cole struck pedestrian Douglas Couey of Jacksonville, Fla. with his vehicle while driving northbound on Highway 609 just south of I-10. He immediately fled after striking Couey, who died at the scene.

Monday, Judge Keith Miller sentenced Cole to the maximum term of imprisonment — 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He will serve 15 years with 5 years on post-release supervision.

“Yesterday marked the beginning of National Crime Victims’ Rights week,” said District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath. “Today, over 20 family members of Mr. Couey stood strongly at the sentencing of defendant Cole. This is a powerful reminder of the wide-reaching effects of crime and underscores why my office remains committed to seeking justice for victims and families. When his family rests this evening, they can do so knowing our office was fully committed to convicting the person responsible for the death of their loved one.”

“The family of Mr. Couey remains heartbroken by his death,” stated Assitant District Attorney Bill Barrett, who prosecuted the case. “It is my hope that today’s sentence will give them some measure of closure to this tragedy. I would like to thank the family for their trust and confidence in our office during the prosecution of this case.”

Cole was sentenced in the Circuit Court of Jackson County.

