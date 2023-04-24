Advertise With Us
Daphne PD: Wrong-way driver dies, another injured in I-10 crash

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 10 in Baldwin County early Sunday morning died in a crash that injured the driver of another vehicle, according to the Daphne Police Department.

It was about 3:30 a.m. when Daphne police received multiple 911 calls reporting a wrong-way driver traveling west in the east bound lanes of I-10. Before officers could intercept, the wrong-way vehicle crashed into a eastbound vehicle near the 36 mile marker, according to police.

Police identified the wrong-way driver who was killed as Sara Moss, 27.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola with minor injuries, police said.

