Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

‘Discover the Delta’ Delta Woods & Waters Expo

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

Preparations are underway for the return of the annual Delta Woods & Waters Expo! Sponsored by the City of Spanish Fort and held at 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center on the Mobile Bay Causeway, Delta Woods & Waters Expo is a vital community celebration of the amazing natural resources right here in our “backyard” and educates today’s youth on the value of the environment and wonders of the beautiful Mobile-Tensaw Delta.

Every year, more than 600 fourth-grade students, teachers, and parent-chaperones from Spanish Fort and area grade schools take field trips to the Expo to learn about indigenous plants and animals of the estuary, responsible camping techniques, boating safety, and the history of the Delta. On Saturday’s Family Day, Expo attendees discover the Delta through live demonstrations and hands-on experiences that bring to life the history of the Delta and provide a deeper understanding of Alabama’s past.

A full line-up of demonstrations and activities for the 13th Annual Delta Woods & Waters Expo will be announced soon! To keep up with these and other updates, follow us on Facebook or visit our website (www.deltawoodsandwatersexpo.com). To find out how your organization can get involved with Delta Woods & Waters Expo, contact the City of Spanish Fort at 251-626-4884.

April 27 & 28, 2023 - Student days exclusively for area school 4th graders on scheduled field trips.

April 29, 2023 - Family Day 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, open to the public with free admission, free parking, shuttle service, and food trucks throughout the day.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck

Latest News

Police in Fairhope are concerned that pills found during a traffic stop and that tested...
Fairhope PD: Pills test positive for fentanyl, made to look like candy
Daphne PD: Wrong-way driver dies, another injured in I-10 crash
National Crime Victims' Rights Week
National Crime Victims' Rights Week
‘Discover the Delta’ Delta Woods & Waters Expo
‘Discover the Delta’ Delta Woods & Waters Expo