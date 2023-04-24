‘Discover the Delta’ Delta Woods & Waters Expo

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

Preparations are underway for the return of the annual Delta Woods & Waters Expo! Sponsored by the City of Spanish Fort and held at 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center on the Mobile Bay Causeway, Delta Woods & Waters Expo is a vital community celebration of the amazing natural resources right here in our “backyard” and educates today’s youth on the value of the environment and wonders of the beautiful Mobile-Tensaw Delta.

Every year, more than 600 fourth-grade students, teachers, and parent-chaperones from Spanish Fort and area grade schools take field trips to the Expo to learn about indigenous plants and animals of the estuary, responsible camping techniques, boating safety, and the history of the Delta. On Saturday’s Family Day, Expo attendees discover the Delta through live demonstrations and hands-on experiences that bring to life the history of the Delta and provide a deeper understanding of Alabama’s past.

A full line-up of demonstrations and activities for the 13th Annual Delta Woods & Waters Expo will be announced soon! To keep up with these and other updates, follow us on Facebook or visit our website (www.deltawoodsandwatersexpo.com). To find out how your organization can get involved with Delta Woods & Waters Expo, contact the City of Spanish Fort at 251-626-4884.

April 27 & 28, 2023 - Student days exclusively for area school 4th graders on scheduled field trips.

April 29, 2023 - Family Day 9:00 am – 4:00 pm, open to the public with free admission, free parking, shuttle service, and food trucks throughout the day.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.