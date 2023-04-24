Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Eastern Shore Business Expo

Eastern Shore Business Expo
Eastern Shore Business Expo
By Joe Emer
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Eastern Shore Business Expo is coming up this Thursday. Michelle Murrill, CEO and founder of Southern View Media and Asia Mott, Assistant Director of Account Management at Southern View Media, joined us on Studio10 to tell you all about it. Click on the link to learn more about this great event.

Eastern Shore Business Expo

Fairhope Civic Center

161 N Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532

Thursday, April 27

Open from 12pm-5pm

easternshorebusiness.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck

Latest News

Barrow Fine Furniture: New tools and options on Barrow’s website
Barrow Fine Furniture: New tools and options on Barrow’s website
Pet of the Week: Axl
Pet of the Week: Axl
Barrow Fine Furniture: New tools and options on Barrow’s website
Barrow Fine Furniture: New tools and options on Barrow’s website
Eastern Shore Business Expo
Eastern Shore Business Expo