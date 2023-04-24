Eastern Shore Business Expo
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Eastern Shore Business Expo is coming up this Thursday. Michelle Murrill, CEO and founder of Southern View Media and Asia Mott, Assistant Director of Account Management at Southern View Media, joined us on Studio10 to tell you all about it. Click on the link to learn more about this great event.
Eastern Shore Business Expo
Fairhope Civic Center
161 N Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532
Thursday, April 27
Open from 12pm-5pm
