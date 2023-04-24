Fairhope PD: Pills test positive for fentanyl, made to look like candy

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Fairhope are concerned that pills found during a traffic stop and that tested positive for fentanyl are apparently made to look like candy.

Fairhope police pulled over James Derrell Hobbs Sunday night near the intersection of Greeno Road and Twin Beach Road for traffic violations, according to the department.

After discovering he had outstanding warrants, officers received consent to search his car, police said. Inside, they found a pill bottle containing nearly 30 pills of various shapes and colors, they said.

Police believe they were designed to look like candy. The pills tested positive for fentanyl, and Hobbs was arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.