Foley shooting victim taken to Pensacola hospital

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department is investigating after a man was wounded by gunfire Sunday afternoon on Airport Road.

Police said it was about 3 p.m. when officers responded to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center for a report of a person with gunshot wounds. The 26-year-old man was shot around the 1800 block of Airport Road in Foley, police said.

They said he was taken by personal vehicle and dropped off at the hospital. The victim was later transported to Sacred Heart in Pensacolaa, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Police said their investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. If anyone has any information concerning this case, they are asked to contact the Foley Police Department.

