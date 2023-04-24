Folks celebrate second annual “Village Celebration at the Fire Station”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Sunday afternoon, folks made lasting memories at ‘The Village Celebration at the Fire Station’ on Museum Drive in Springhill.

The event is a fundraiser for Village of Springhill; an organization dedicated to improving the Springhill community. All proceeds go directly to the Village.

“This is an annual fundraiser for the Village of Springhill,” said Ellie Edwards with the Village of Springhill. “It’s a family-friendly event of all ages. We have Mobsno for snow cones, we have different vendors. We have face painting, Dr. Gee’s balloons, games, and people can enjoy this beautiful weather and meet their neighbors.”

In addition, it was a time for adults and kids alike to meet and interact with first responders at the fire station.

It’s not every day you get to sit in a SWAT vehicle or climb into a firetruck, but several families took advantage of the chance to do just that.

“It’s just a fun event to get out with your family- to come out and experience and meet the people that go out in the community every day to help and save others,” said one.

“I’m just very thankful the community put something on like this so we get to see the firetruck and the kids get to experience how fun this is,” added another.

Mobile Fire Chief Jeremy Lami hopes events like these will inspire kids to chase their dreams.

“To me, it’s extremely important. I’m a second-generation firefighter with Mobile, and I’ve been a part of the fire services since I was a little kid. I remember visiting these fire stations. It’s important for these young kids to see that and it’s also great for our responders to interact with them and build relationships outside of those emergency scenes,” said Chief Lami.

Captain Dwight Swith, also with MFRD, says this event is vital for the community.

“As firefighters, we love our department, and we love our community. This is one of the events that shows them how much we do love them by showing them our equipment and the equipment they purchase for us,” said Cpt. Smith.

Click here to learn more about the Village of Springhill and its ongoing mission.

