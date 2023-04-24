Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Looking great for Monday

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Monday will be fantastic! Lows are starting in the low to mid 50s and highs will warm up into the mid 70s. There will be a few clouds, and a few very light drizzles, but no measurable rain is expected and most of us will stay dry.

Beach weather looks good for Monday, just make sure to lather on the sunscreen! Rip current risk will be in the low range, but as always check your local beach flags.

The nice conditions will stay with us for Tuesday.

The next system that will bring us rain will move in Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t in a risk zone, but decent rain is expected. That rain will likely last into Thursday and then wrap up.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Monday April 24, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Monday April 24, 2023
Weather Outlook for Sunday April 23, 2023
Looking great for Sunday!
Weather Outlook for Sunday April 23, 2023
Weather Outlook for Sunday April 23, 2023
Weather Outlook for Saturday April 23, 2023
Sunny & spring-tastic!