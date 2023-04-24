Looking great for Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Monday will be fantastic! Lows are starting in the low to mid 50s and highs will warm up into the mid 70s. There will be a few clouds, and a few very light drizzles, but no measurable rain is expected and most of us will stay dry.

Beach weather looks good for Monday, just make sure to lather on the sunscreen! Rip current risk will be in the low range, but as always check your local beach flags.

The nice conditions will stay with us for Tuesday.

The next system that will bring us rain will move in Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t in a risk zone, but decent rain is expected. That rain will likely last into Thursday and then wrap up.

