Mobile County Sheriff’s Office agrees to pay $2 million to settle jail sexual harassment suit

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging that officials tolerated sexual harassment by inmates against female corrections deputies.(FOX10 News)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Acknowledging that prisoners at its jail regularly harassed female corrections officers, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to pay more than $2 million to settle a federal lawsuit.

A group of corrections deputies filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and the Justice Department picked up the case in 2021, filing a federal lawsuit. The complaint alleged that the Sheriff’s Office turned a blind eye to rampant sexual harassment that the deputies endured. That included repeated taunts, lewd gestures and inmates masturbating in front of female guards.

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose still must approve the settlement; the federal court referred the settlement request to her on Monday. The parties have asked for a “fairness hearing” within 100 days to allow anyone to make objections to the terms of the agreement.

Although lawyers for all sides submitted the proposed settlement, the Sheriff’s Office indicated that points of contention remain.

“The case is in the hands of the Federal Court for review,” Sheriff Paul Burch said in a prepared statement. “We have not agreed to all the terms of this settlement and it has not been signed by our Office. We will comment on the settlement once it is finalized and signed.”

Under the proposed settlement, the named plaintiffs each would receive $35,000 in compensatory damages, plus a portion of attorneys’ fees. The aggregate total comes to $610,000.

The remaining $1.41 million would be divided, under a process set forth in the agreement, among other women who worked at Mobile County Metro Jail between January 2011 and Sunday. Those women would have to demonstrate they suffered harm from sexual harassment by male prisoners during that period.

The Sheriff’s Office also agreed to a series of non-monetary actions to ensure that it responds appropriately to sexual harassment complaints. That would include expanding procedures that employees can use to submit Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaints.

The sheriff also pledged to develop a policy that expressly prohibits inmate sexual misconduct, listing specific types of behaviors and actions that jail employees must take in response. In addition, he will revise the inmate handbook to define those behaviors.

The proposed settlement also lays out a set of procedures the jail is to follow when dealing with inmates engaging in sexual harassment. That includes housing inmates who sexually assault employees in a dedicated area for 90 days. Certain inmates also would be assigned to wear pink uniforms – and those inmates would continue to wear pink even after they return to the general population and on subsequent jail bookings.

Updated at 1:39 p.m. with comment from Sheriff Paul Burch.

