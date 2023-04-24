Mobile police working with survivors of crime for National Crime Victims Rights Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, and the city of Mobile is raising awareness with an art exhibit.

The Mobile Police Department is using this week to amplify the voices of survivors and victims of crime. And they’re getting help from the community.

“As people, we all want to feel supported. And that’s very important that they feel supported. We want to make sure that police officers, prosecutors, the community come out to show their support for victims. Not just in the courtrooms, not just in the arrest, but just making sure that we’re all working together,” victim’s advocate Stacey Woodyard said

There is currently an art exhibit inside Government Plaza. The theme this year is “Survivor Voices. Elevate. Engage. Effect change.”

All of the pieces were provided by five students from the Accel Academy.

“The most important part is that these are children. And they are experiencing the trauma that comes from being victims of crime or someone that they know being a victim of crime. So, this is them expressing themselves,” victim’s Advocate Brandie Battiste said.

But that’s not all, the city will also once again host an awareness walk. The third annual Victims of Crime Awareness Walk is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.

Officers from MPD and its Victims Services Unit will walk with families of victims and survivors whose lives have been forever altered by crime.

All of this is to also help educate victims about their rights.

“We can help people walk through the criminal justice system. Understand what they’re going to go through, what information they need to bring. All those different types of things and just be a helping hand, because it’s really hard to navigate institutions. So, that’s what we’re here to do is to help inform the community and help them through this process,” Battiste said.

That walk will start in the parking lot behind MPD headquarters on Government Boulevard and will end at Public Safety Memorial Park.

Anyone who has been a victim of a crime or wants to support the cause is invited. You’re asked to arrive Friday by 10:30.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.