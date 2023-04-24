Advertise With Us
MPD investigating homicide off LeFevre Street

(WPTA)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police are investigating a homicide that happened off of LeFevre Street on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

MPD said that a male victim sustained a gunshot wound and succumbed to his injuries.

Officials could not provide anymore information at this time but we will continue to update this story as we receive information.

