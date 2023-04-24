MPD investigating homicide off LeFevre Street
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police are investigating a homicide that happened off of LeFevre Street on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
MPD said that a male victim sustained a gunshot wound and succumbed to his injuries.
Officials could not provide anymore information at this time but we will continue to update this story as we receive information.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.