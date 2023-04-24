Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Police investigating domestic violence incident

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are investigating a domestic violence incident from Friday, April 21, according to officials.

Police said they responded to the 2000 block of Greenbriar Drive at approximately 1 p.m. in reference to a domestic altercation.

Authorities said they discovered the victim’s ex-boyfriend had kicked in her door, strangled her, damaged her cell phone and took their child.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, however the child was returned safely the mother, according to police.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck

Latest News

MPD investigating homicide off LeFevre Street
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has agreed to settle a lawsuit alleging that officials...
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office agrees to pay $2 million to settle jail sexual harassment suit
This is National Crime Victims’ Rights week, and the city of Mobile is raising awareness with...
Mobile police working with survivors of crime for National Crime Victims Rights Week