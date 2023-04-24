Police investigating domestic violence incident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are investigating a domestic violence incident from Friday, April 21, according to officials.

Police said they responded to the 2000 block of Greenbriar Drive at approximately 1 p.m. in reference to a domestic altercation.

Authorities said they discovered the victim’s ex-boyfriend had kicked in her door, strangled her, damaged her cell phone and took their child.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, however the child was returned safely the mother, according to police.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing.

