2 Baldwin County businesses win Alabama Rural-Owned Small Business of the Year Awards

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The founder of the Agritech Corporation and creator of SoilKit Christina Woerner Mcinnis and Sydney Cody of Vanguard Pacific received the U.S. Small Business Administration- Alabama Rural-Owned Small Business of the Year Award, two of five winners in the state.

Mcinnis and Cody sat down with Lenise Ligon at the FOX10 News Studios to talk about the award.

