700 cards skimmed at bank ATM’s in northwest Florida

Two Romanian natives arrested
Bank ATM
Bank ATM(wafb)
By Shelby Myers
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Investigators said a pair of men from Romania were running a card skimming scheme at bank ATM’s in Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties in Florida.

According to detectives, surveillance video caught Zmfir Nitu and Irinel-Vasile Irimia putting credit card skimmers on bank ATM’s in Destin and Niceville.

In just a matter of days, investigators with the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office said the two men skimmed around 700 different cards and stole more than $11,000.

Deputies said they were in a rented SUV and were arrested during a traffic stop.

According to the arrest report, a stack of 36 gift cards were in their passenger floorboard and the hats they were spotted wearing on surveillance video were in plain view on the backseat.

Both Nitu and Irimia have been arrested and charged with third-degree felony larceny and third-degree fraud-swindle.

