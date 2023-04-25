Aniah’s Law hearing Tuesday for Dadeville mass shooting suspects

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors are using Aniah’s Law to try and keep the people arrested for the Dadeville mass shooting locked up until their trial.

FOX 10 News is also learning the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency may have violated another state law, when it released the names of two teen brothers facing charges.

That law prohibits law enforcement from identifying 16 and 17-year-olds, even if they’re charged as adults.

It will be interesting to see how that plays out in court Tuesday morning, because the brothers and three other suspects are due in court for that Aniah’s Law hearing.

According to the law that may have been violated, the brothers’ court proceedings are supposed to remain secret.

It was a tragic day that rocked the small community more than a week ago.

Four people dead, and thirty-two were injured during a sweet sixteen birthday party on April 15.

Six suspects were arrested days later and all of them were charged with four counts of reckless murder.

Aniah’s Law, which went into effect this year, allows a judge to deny bond to those accused of violent crimes and keep them locked up until their trial date.

The law was named after Aniah Blanchard who was abducted in 2019, and murdered by a man who was out on bond according to police.

The law has already been used here in Mobile County.

Thomas Thomas Junior was denied bail in connection to the New Year’s Eve mass shooting in downtown Mobile.

It’s still unclear if 17-year-old Tyreese McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough will appear in open court Tuesday.

Last week the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the brothers as two of the suspects in the shooting, despite a state law that prohibits law enforcement from identifying 16 and 17-year-olds, even if they’re charged as adults.

The brothers’ court records have been sealed, which aligns with the law.

FOX 10 News has asked ALEA and the Tallapoosa County DA’s office about why the teens were identified, but neither agency has responded.

There are some exceptions for releasing the names, but it requires a judge’s order.

