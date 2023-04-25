Armed robbery suspect connected to deadly officer-involved shooting, makes first court appearance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News has learned a murdered teen may have been involved in an armed robbery case.

Mobile Police say one of his partners in the robbery, is also a person of interest in his death.

A SWAT raid connected to the robbery investigation, ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting last month.

Police believe 19-year-old Jason Jones is tied up in all this.

Jones appeared before a Mobile County judge Tuesday morning for his preliminary hearing.

During court testimony Tuesday a detective said that 18-year-old Keshon Bellamy was identified as the driver during the robbery.

A few days after that crime...Bellamy was killed.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says that Jason Jones is a person of interest in his murder.

Jones is charged with first-degree robbery. He’s accused of holding a man at gunpoint and stealing two guns on January 30th.

The victim claims that Jones and another suspect, Christopher Kennedy, went to a home in Mobile and approached the victim.

According to testimony, Kennedy ran up to the front porch and grabbed a diamondback semi-automatic rifle and a Smith & Wesson pistol.

While Jones allegedly held a Glock to the victim’s ribcage.

Willie Huntley Jr, Jones’ attorney, says the victim’s story about the robbery doesn’t add up.

“The testimony that was supposedly from the victim I believe to be completely and totally fictitious. I don’t think they had a valid search warrant because of the fictitious nature of that testimony,” Huntley said.

The detective testified the victim asked Jones for the guns back through an app called “Vanish” that instantly deletes messages.

A search warrant was carried out by the Mobile Police SWAT team at Jones’s house on the morning of March 6.

During that search warrant his brother, Kordell Jones, was shot and killed by a SWAT officer after he allegedly jumped out a back window holding a rifle.

According to court testimony, neither of the stolen guns was recovered during that search warrant.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood could not speak to what was recovered during the search.

“The search warrant was executed. As to whether those specific guns were recovered that investigation is subject to grand jury secrecy,” Blackwood said. “I’m unable to say which guns were or weren’t recovered.”

According to MPD, Keshon Bellamy was also involved in the January robbery.

Police say Bellamy was the getaway driver.

He was murdered a few days after the robbery and investigators say Jones is a person of interest in the unsolved crime.

The detective testified that the robbery victim and his girlfriend identified Jones and Kennedy as the robbers.

The detective says the girlfriend called Bellamy to come back and pick her up, after the robbery.

The detective says that Jones threatened Bellamy and put a gun to his head for going back to the house.

“What reasonable person would get in a car with somebody that just committed a robbery of their boyfriend at gunpoint,” Huntley asked. “Not only did they leave, but they turned around and came back?”

Jones’ robbery case was bound over to a grand jury.

He has not been charged with any crime related to Bellamy’s murder.

As for the deadly officer-involved shooting, Mobile Police and the DA’s office won’t release body camera video of the incident.

Jones’ family is still calling for the release of that video.

