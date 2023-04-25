Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Autopsy: Parents, kids in burning Oklahoma home were shot

FILE - From left, Brian Anthony Nelson II, Kurgan Nelson, Ragnar Nelson, Brantley Nelson and...
FILE - From left, Brian Anthony Nelson II, Kurgan Nelson, Ragnar Nelson, Brantley Nelson and Vegeta Nelson are seen in a framed photograph in their grandparents apartment in Tulsa, Okla., Oct. 28, 2022. All six children perished on Oct. 27, in what Broken Arrow, Okla., Police suspect was a murder-suicide by their parents, Brian and Brittney Nelson. Preliminary autopsy reports show eight members of a Broken Arrow family found dead inside their burning home were each shot. The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney Nelson, 32, and their six children were found in October 2022 inside the burning home in what police at the time called a murder-suicide.(Andrea Eger/Tulsa World via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Preliminary autopsy reports show eight members of an Oklahoma family found dead inside their burning home were each shot.

The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney Nelson, 32, and their six children were found in October inside the flaming home in Broken Arrow, a Tulsa suburb. Police at the time called it a murder-suicide.

Authorities say all six children — Brian II, 13; Brantley, 9; Vegeta, 7; Ragnar, 5; Kurgan, 2; and Britannica, 1 — were found in a burning bedroom, while their parents were found in the front of the home.

FILE - A room is seen at the back of a house in Broken Arrow, Okla., where eight people died in...
FILE - A room is seen at the back of a house in Broken Arrow, Okla., where eight people died in an apparent murder-suicide involving two adults and six children, Oct. 28, 2022. Emergency personnel responded to the house on Oct. 27, for a reported fire. Preliminary autopsy reports show eight members of a Broken Arrow family found dead inside their burning home were each shot. The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney Nelson, 32, and their six children were found in October 2022 inside the burning home in what police at the time called a murder-suicide. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP, File)(AP)

The autopsy report says Brian and Brittney Nelson each suffered a gunshot wound to the head and lists the manner of death as unknown.

Four of the slain children had multiple gunshot wounds, with the eldest child, Brian Nelson II, suffering at least six.

Each child also suffered burns to their bodies, but the manner of death for each of the six is listed as homicide due to gunshot wounds.

“Broken Arrow police investigators have reviewed the medical examiner’s reports in reference to the incident we reported as an octuple murder-suicide,” the police department said in a statement Monday.

“We have no additional information to provide the public at this time regarding this incident,” according to the statement.

Family members previously told the Tulsa World the couple was experiencing financial difficulties.

The newspaper reported Brian and Brittney Nelson had filed for bankruptcy in 2020, listing nearly $138,000 in liabilities and about $8,800 in assets, including nine guns.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Burglar killed during attempted burglary
Man dies after getting shot while attempting to break into a house
Providence Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
University of South Alabama to buy Providence Hospital for $85 million
Prichard Police looking for suspect accused of gunning down 16-year-old boy
Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen in Prichard
Jonathan Nakhla sentenced to 25 years
Former Mobile neurosurgeon sentenced to 25 years for fatal wreck

Latest News

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson (left) and Commonwealth National Bank President and CEO Sidney King...
Mobile to subsidize private loans in aim to encourage entrepreneurs
Better Business Bureau warns customers to be mindful of card skimming schemes.
Better Business Bureau warns customers to be mindful of card skimming schemes.
New program aims to create entrepreneurs
New program aims to create entrepreneurs
Jason Jones robbery case being sent to grand jury
Jason Jones robbery case being sent to grand jury
MPD receives tree donation from kids in 1 teach 1 program
MPD receives tree donation from kids in 1 teach 1 program